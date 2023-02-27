How to properly connect an Xbox controller to your PC

You may have ever wondered, is it possible to connect an Xbox controller to your PC in a simple and native way? Well luckily this is something that turns out to be entirely possible and today we will be talking about it.

As such, the procedure will depend a lot on the generation of Xbox you have at homesince the Xbox Series X and S controllers support wireless Bluetooth or USB-C connectivity via cable, unlike what happens with Xbox One controllers, where you will need a wireless adapter or a micro-USB cable to connect.

- Advertisement -

Now, the first thing we must do is check your controller to find out which Xbox controller you’re holding, in case you don’t know. And it is that although these look quite similar, their main differences are in the plastic around the rear port and the bumpers, in addition to their respective USB ports.

In case the controller has a micro-USB port (square and small), this will be one from Xbox One. On the other hand, if you have a rounded and slightly wider USB-C portyou will be facing an Xbox Series X or S controller. Clarified this then, let’s go with those procedures to connect your Xbox controller to your PC in a simple way.

Connect your Xbox Series X or S controller to your PC

As we previously mentioned, if you have an Xbox Series X or S controller you will have two different options to connect it to your PC: via Bluetooth or via USB-C cable. itself the fastest way to do it It is through the cable and thus the control will automatically configure itselfbe it Windows 10 or 11 and it will work in any game you run on your PC.

In case you want to connect via Bluetooth, please enter your PC’s system settings first, then go to bluetooth and devices and finally click on the blue button add device. At this point, press and hold the Xbox button and the pairing button for three seconds (that little one next to the USB port) until the first one flashes. Now that your PC detects the controller, tap on Xbox Wireless Controller and you’re done.

Connect your Xbox One controller to your PC

- Advertisement -

When it comes to Xbox One controllers, there are also two options for these to connect to a PC: via micro-USB cable or through a wireless adapter. The easiest option in this case will also be the cableallowing the controller to automatically configure itself with Windows 10 or 11 so you can enjoy any game on your PC.

In counterpart and to finish, you can opt for an Xbox wireless adapter to save you using the cable. They basically come as a USB dongle that once connected to your PC, it will automatically connect to your controller without having to carry out configurations or Bluetooth pairing.

For this you will only need to connect the dongle to your PC and then hold down the Pairing button on your controller.