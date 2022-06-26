How to properly clean mobile speakers

All electronic devices tend to store dirt over time, and mobile phones are no exception at all. In fact, one could even say that these devices they are the ones that most accumulate bacteria, dust and dirtboth inside and outside.

And if we focus especially on the internal area of ​​​​the mobile, one of the places where dirt can accumulate the most it is on the device speakersstopping them from emitting the entire sound and therefore, everything is heard badly.

This is something that of course can be avoided by cleaning the mobile properly, which, to be honest, are not that complicated to do and your phone’s speakers will thank you if you do. Now, there are various methods or ways in which you can proceed, so pay attention to see which one benefits you the most.

use a toothbrush

The toothbrush trick is one of the most classic and well-known tricks out there, mainly because of its ease and comfort. All you have to do is insert the bristles of the brush (which are not so firm) into the speakers and try to remove all the dirt, although be careful not to press too hard because this will cause that dust and particles stick even more to those holes.

Use cotton swabs for the ears

As with toothbrushes, we all have cotton swabs at home to clean our ears, which, among other things, also stand out for being useful for cleaning dirt from many electronic devices. In this case, all you have to do is pass the swab (completely dry) through the speakers and gradually remove the dust.

get compressed air

Have you seen before how technicians use compressed air to expel dirt from mobile phones? This is something that they only usually do in the charging port and in certain holes of the mobile.

If you’ve seen it, you know that this method really is able to remove almost all of that tiny junk which is located in the speakers, so if you have no problem spending 15 euros or less for a cleaning kit, this option is for you.

Use Blu-Tack adhesive putty

If you only have a few euros to clean the speakers, you can choose to buy a Blu-Tack adhesive putty, stick it to the speakers and let all the garbage stick to it. It is an alternative that works and is not expensive at all, although you must be very careful that no residue of the putty enters the speakers.