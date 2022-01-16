How to print from an iPhone or iPad step by step

Although QR codes and the use of apps have made it less and less necessary to print documents, there are times when printing from an iPhone can be useful.

Without going any further, a few weeks ago, travelers from the United Kingdom who did not have their COVID passport on paper suffered delays in their flights when the Passport app failed.

Fortunately, Apple developed AirPrint in 2010 to print directly from an iPhone or iPad without having to download any drivers or software. In addition, it offers a series of options, such as being able to choose which pages to print, if you want to print horizontally or vertically, or which specific pages you want to print.

Most modern wireless printers support AirPrint. If you don’t have a recent printer, it’s worth considering acquire one for comfort.

How to print from an iPhone or iPad

1) Connect your printer to Wi-Fi following the manufacturer’s instructions. Make sure it’s connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your iPhone or iPad.

2) Open what you want to print on your iPhone or iPad. It can be a web page, a Note, a PDF file, a photograph or any other document.

3) Next, tap on the Share button. It usually looks like a square with an arrow pointing up, three dots (…), or another icon depending on the app you’re using.

4) Scroll down and tap Print. The Print option may also appear as an image of a printer, depending on the application you are using.

5) Now you must choose your printer. Tap Select Printer at the top of the Print Options screen if the Printer field is empty.

You’ll also see a few options, which vary depending on the app you’re printing from, but in general, you can choose how many copies to print, color/black and white, single-sided/double-sided, and paper size. These options will vary depending on the capabilities of your printer.

You can also decide which pages to print if there is more than one, either by pressing Interval or by touching the page thumbnails to mark the pages you want to print.

6) When you’re ready, tap Print in the top right corner to print. The selected printer will be saved, making it easier to print in the future.

How to cancel a print job from an iPhone or iPad

If you start printing something by mistake, you can cancel the print job, but if it’s just a few pages, your printer may have finished printing before you had a chance to stop it.

1) First, open the Open Apps view by swiping the bottom of the screen (if you have an iPhone X or later), or by double-pressing the home button on older models. Then choose Print.

2) Select the print job and press Cancel Print.

How to print if my printer does not support AirPrint?

If your printer doesn’t support AirPrint but can connect to a wireless network, you might be able to print from it with your iPhone. Simply head over to the App Store and search for your printer manufacturer’s app.

It is also possible to use a third party application like Print n Share, which supposedly allows you to print to any printer from an iOS device.



