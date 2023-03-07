How to prevent your email from being seen on the login screen in Windows 11

- Advertisement -

It is possible that you have set in the Windows logon that it is the that is used as an identifier. If this is the case, the indicated information will always be seen when starting a session. We are talking about something that is not exactly positive in everything that refers to privacy. We tell you how to change the situation easily. Luckily, at Microsoft they are aware of the situation and, if you wish, you can modify a parameter of the Redmond company’s Development Settings so that the aforementioned data cannot be seen by anyone (and, to be honest, doing this is highly recommended). Obviously, by doing this you do not reduce the security that exists in the that you have established on the computer, something that is basic. This is how you hide the mail in the Windows login Basically, what you do is hide the Login information, such as the email address, if this is the one you have established. In this way, nobody can see the data and, if necessary, write them down to let you know the use later. What you have to do is follow these steps: Access the Configuration of the operating system. The fastest way is to press the Windows + I keys in combination. Now you will see the corresponding window on the computer and the next thing you have to do is access the section called Accounts. Once you select it, you will see different possibilities on the right side, the one you have to choose in this case is Login Options. Now use Additional Settings and here what you need to do is disable the following: Show account details like my email address on login screen. Confirm that you’ve done this by checking that the slider is greyed out. Once you’ve done all of the above, the Windows startup information we talked about should no longer be visible. Simple and very effective, as you have seen. In addition, you can reverse the situation at any time by activating the slider again and, in this way, the email address is visible – and, therefore, you are clear about the password you have to write to access the use of your computer with Windows 11-. >