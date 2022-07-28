How to prevent your contacts from knowing that you are online on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

Summer is a time when messaging applications are used a lot, and one of the most important that exists is WhatsApp. This development offers a large number of options, among which are that the know if you are or not. If this is something you want to avoid, we will tell you how to achieve it in a simple way. If you this information from being known by others, you will avoid awkward conversations in which you wonder what is the reason for not answering if you were connected to the application. Therefore, we are talking about an important (and very positive) step in privacy when using WhatsApp. The fact is that the company has thought exactly about it and they offer the possibility of avoiding the problem we are talking about, but reaching the tool in question is not particularly clear. We show you what you have to do to achieve it. Make sure that no one knows if you are online when using WhatsApp If what we have mentioned before is something that seems positive to you, these are the steps that you have to take whether you use a smartphone with an Android operating system or the one you use in your day today is iOS. The truth is that everything is simple and without any danger. Enter the WhatsApp application as usual and, once you are on the main screen, you must enter the settings. To do this, you must press the three vertical buttons that are in the upper area on Android. And, in the case of having iOS, you have to go to the Settings tab. Now, among the options that appear, select Account and, once you see all the available sections, you have to select Privacy. Now click on Last Time. Once and, you access a new screen where you have to choose the people who can see if you are online or not. The ideal is to choose Nobody, but you can try the rest of the possibilities, such as My contacts, except… so that some chosen ones do not have the restriction that you are going to use. Once this is done, you have finished and you have changed this parameter on WhatsApp to increase your privacy when using the application. Obviously, if you wish, you can modify the configuration that you have established at any time you want. Follow the steps and in the final window change the selection. It’s that simple. By the way, the changes have no limit to the number of times you can make them and, furthermore, you’re not going to have any problems in what has to do with the normal operation of the app and its corresponding notifications. >