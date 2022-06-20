How to prevent Windows 11 from opening windows when the computer restarts

Some features of Windows 11 are very useful, but sometimes they can be annoying. This is just what happens with the possibility that the operating system has when it starts, by which it can open applications that were running when the computer was turned off. If you want this not to happen again, we tell you how to get it immediately. This tool was introduced a while ago, but it is with Windows 11 that its efficiency has improved a lot and its execution is quite common (provided that the running software offers the corresponding compatibility). The fact is that you can connect with the one that, when starting the PC, opens from Word or the Edge browser automatically, which can slow down the process of starting work. Luckily, if you don’t want this to happen, there is a way to tell this to the Redmond company’s work. How to prevent windows from opening when you start Windows 11 What you have to do is uncomplicated, and what is more important: you do not put the stability of the operating system at risk, much less the performance of the computer. The steps you have to take are the ones you will see below and, as you are going to check. In less than five minutes you will complete the process: Once you are on the desktop of the operating system, what you have to do is access its configuration. To do this, you can open the Start Menu and click on the gear-shaped icon that takes you directly. Now, on the left you have to select Accounts, which will make you see a large amount on the right. of different options. Among them, you must choose Login options. In the lower area there is a section called Additional configuration, in it you will find different possibilities to customize the operation of the equipment. One of them is Automatically save my restartable apps and restart them when I log in again. You need to disable the slider to its right. Once you do this, you’re done. We recommend that you turn your computer off and on for the new settings to take full effect. As you have seen, everything is very simple, and it has the virtue of being able to restore the configuration that you have changed at any time, since everything is intuitive and through the use of a slider. Therefore, preventing the opening of application windows when restarting Windows 11 is achieved without any problem. >