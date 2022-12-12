How to prevent users from being able to reply to your tweets on Twitter

Yes, Twitter is a great social network where we can find a wide variety of opinions on news and general topics that occur on a daily basis. However, it is also more than clear that the toxicity that is there overflows everywhere and the site becomes a battle ground between all users.

Precisely for this reason, the same platform has been adding, for some time, some related functions to stem the flow of abusive and malicious comments.

So, if you constantly use Twitter, you should know that although it is possible to stop following conversations in which you participated, users can still reply to your tweets and the thread stays active.

In hundreds of occasions this does not turn out to be something pleasant, since there you can continue to answer countless uncomfortable and annoying thingsespecially if you have given your opinion on sensitive issues such as politics, finance, sports or any controversy in general.

Now, the reality is that Twitter as such has not yet implemented a tool that works, specifically, to deactivate all the responses that are made to you. However, there is a function within the menu of tweet that lets you choose which users will be able to reply to any tweet you post.

So you can prevent Twitter users from responding to your tweets

It’s really all about a simple trick: you set this feature so that only people you mention can reply but in the end you don’t mention anyone, so that no one can reply to your tweet. Yes, it is a bit confusing but effective, and to do it you just have to follow the following steps:

– Within Twitter, click on the button + (if you are from the mobile) or press on tweet (if you are from the computer).

– Click on the blue letters that indicate Anyone can answer.

– Choose the option Only the people you mention.

– Now write the tweet you want and publish it but without mentioning anyone in it.

And ready, that will be enough for no one to reply to your tweetsalthough yes, it will be visible and everyone will be able to see it, retweet it, give it I like it and even quote it.