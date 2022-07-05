How to prevent the word “Forwarded” from appearing in WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

When you forward a photograph, a video, or one of the best memes of the moment to your family and friends through WhatsApp, as it is a file that has been shared numerous times, it arrives with the word “Forwarded”, which indicating that it was also sent to you and that it has been shared many times.

WhatsApp allows you to share a file instead of forwarding it

However, you may not know that there is a little WhatsApp trick that allows that word to not appear when you forward a very popular content to your contacts. This will make it look like you’re the one who got that popular image or meme and you’re sharing it for the first time.

By following a few simple steps, you will be able to prevent the word “Forwarded” from appearing when you send content through WhatsApp. Here we tell you how, you will see how easy it is. In addition, this trick works both for users of the WhatsApp app for the Android operating system and for those who use an iPhone with the iOS operating system.

How to remove the word “Forwarded” from WhatsApp

The only thing you have to do is the following:

-Select the file or message that you have received and that you want to forward to another person. In iOS what you have to do is open it, to be able to select it, while if you use an Android mobile phone what you have to do is keep it pressed.

-Now select the “Share” option. This is important, since most users would select “Forward”, which would mean that the word in question would appear. However, if we choose the “Share” option, the word will disappear from the senders’ mobiles.

-A menu will open with all the apps where that content can be shared. Now we select “WhatsApp” and choose the contact or group with which we want to share that message or photo. Click on “Next” and send.

It’s that easy, the forwarded content will be displayed without the damn word on the phone of our contacts.

