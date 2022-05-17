How to prevent the ‘typing’ message from being seen when using WhatsApp

Privacy is something that should always be kept in mind, since it is not a positive thing that other people or companies know things about you that they should not. An example is everything that has to do with messaging applications, where those with whom you chat are able to know if you are writing in the case of using WhatsApp. By the way, there are different ways to ensure that this is not the case. The message we are talking about appears just below the name of the chat you use, and by default this cannot be removed so that this information is not known. But there are some options in the application itself that make it possible for no one to know whether or not you are replying to the last message you received. And, this increases the privacy you have when using mobile devices that are currently almost essential on a day-to-day basis. The options so that no one knows if you are writing on WhatsApp There are several possibilities that you will find in the application itself to achieve this, but you have to make some adjustments to achieve the objective… always bearing in mind that you do not put the stability of the app at risk and, neither, of the account that you use in the service or of the own terminal. One of the possibilities that you can also use is to put the phone in Airplane mode. You achieve this with the quick accesses that appear when you unfold them from the upper area. Thus, once you have received the message, you must activate the function and write the reply. No one will know that you are doing it. Then, reactivate everything and you can proceed with the shipment immediately or leave it pending. More options… Another option that exists and that many do not usually use is to take advantage of the possibility of replying to a message from the notifications that are received. By not directly accessing the WhatsApp application, it does not detect what you do. And therefore the ‘typing’ message does not appear. The reason is that the text is sent from outside and, as a result, the use of the keyboard is not detected. But there is one more possibility: the WhatsApp widget. This is an element that is not used much either, but the truth is that it is quite useful both to review the latest messages and to respond so that the information we are talking about does not appear. And, always, in an official way because a tool developed by the company that is currently owned by Meta is used. As you have seen, hiding that you are replying to someone if you need to do so is not very complicated in the most widespread messaging application in the world. And, the truth is that it is a good option so that no one knows what you are doing with your phone, which is what privacy is all about. >