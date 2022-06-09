How to prevent our router from being hacked

We are used to reading news about computers that have been infected, servers hijacked by ransomware or mobile phones with viruses and malware capable of spying on information, but little is said about routers and how they can be sensitive to this type of activity.

If the router of our house is invaded, attacked from the outside to gain control of it, the hacker can have access to the information that enters and leaves the device, and that includes, of course, confidential information.

It is not so easy to get information from a router. Not even obtaining the login and password of it is possible to see emails and bank details, at most they will see configuration data and little else, but an expert hacker could take advantage of the access to give permission to other programs, open doors for other threats to enter , view details of connected devices, and other actions that can facilitate more sophisticated attacks.

To protect yourself from this type of attack, you can take several actions, two of which are fundamental:

– Always change the admin password of the router so that it is not active, which comes by default (many companies install the router with passwords such as 12345678).

– Check frequently for firmware updatessince these usually fix various security problems.

In addition to these two universal laws of the router world, it is also recommended not to give the information of the public IP address of our router, and restart it from time to time so that said address changes at least once every two weeks, so that if someone is preparing an attack, it will be more difficult if we change the IP visible from the outside.

If you don’t have much computer knowledge, and changing the password or updating the firmware is something beyond your knowledge, unplug, wait five minutes, and plug in again, at least once every 15 days.