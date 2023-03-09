How to prevent iPhones from switching from WiFi to data connection automatically

- Advertisement -

It is possible that you do not have an unlimited data plan and therefore want to make the most of the WiFi connections that you have around you. If the phone you use is a iphonewe tell you how prevent it from jumping from the latter to 4G or 5G so that the health of the gigs you have are reduced to zero sooner than you expected.

Apple, which is aware that what we are discussing is something that happens, offers an option in the Settings of its iOS operating system to get exactly what you need: that you be you, and no one else but you, the one who decides when a WiFi network is left no matter how bad the coverage it offers or the degree of protection it supposedly has. Therefore, the control is carried out personally, leaving aside the automatic option which is useful in the event that you have contracted a rate with unlimited data.

This is how you prevent iPhones from switching from WiFi to data automatically

The function is easy to establish, and best of all, it is possible to achieve it in practically all the iPhones on the market, since this option has been part of iOS for some time. The process, in addition to being completely safeis completed in just one or two minutes as many and, thanks to it, surprises regarding the gigabytes you have left to access the Internet from anywhere will be a thing of the past. You must do the following:

Access the terminal settings in the usual way, such as by clicking on the gear-shaped icon that you have in the list of applications. There’s no way to get lost.

Now, you must access the section called Mobile data that is in the list that you see on the screen. It is one of the first options you see and its icon is green. Now scroll down when you see all the possibilities iPhones offer here.

Find an option which is WiFi Assist. This is what makes it so that, if the strength of this type of network is not good enough, mobile data automatically skips. Therefore, the slider that is just to the right you have to disable it (it becomes gray).

You should not worry about the rest of the options that you will see, since they do not affect the function we are talking about. Once you have verified that the action is effective, you are finished and you can be sure that you will not consume anything that you do not decide.

If you don’t like how your iPhone works after the change, don’t worry, just re-enable the previous slider, you will have the terminal again as it was before. There is no problem with this.

