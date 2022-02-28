Tech News

How to prevent Amazon Fire TV from updating automatically

By: Brian Adam

Generally, updates are usually highly recommended to install on all devices, since it improves everything from security to operation. But sometimes they include some things that not everyone likes. An example is the latest Amazon Fire TV that disables the use of launchers. Well, to control these things in the player of the well-known online store, there is a way to achieve it. It is curious that the accessory we are talking about does not have a simple way to disable the update, so the device automatically connects to the internet to check if there is a new firmware… Therefore, it is not enough to press a button or set a position on a slider so this doesn’t happen. But luckily, there is a way as you have revealed a reputable Amazon Fire TV user named Jayhawks659. The steps you have to take on the Amazon Fire TV What you have to do is bypass the installation process so that the installation is not downloaded and the player believes that there is no connection to achieve it. Therefore, it is an ideal way for those who get one of these new players or, failing that, for those who already have it and restart them to start from scratch. This is what you have to do and it is very important that you have a way to cut WiFi internet access in the place where you are: Carry out the installation process as usual with the Amazon Fire TV, accessing the wireless network. When the wizard arrives indicating that the existence of updates will be checked, the time comes when you have to cut the connection in the way you consider best (an example is to turn off the router, without going any further ).The next thing is that you press the Menu and Back buttons at the same time until you see that a function called VoiceView is activated. When you see this release the buttons and then press the back button again and you will exit this tool. This will skip the update check and go directly to the registration step, so you have to connect the player to the internet again. Now when the Amazon session is signed in, you have to disconnect the Amazon Fire TV from WiFi again until you see the initial screen of the user interface. You can now use the accessory as usual. In principle, unless you tell the player to look for an update, this will never be done because the device believes that there is no Internet connection for this service. A good trick that, yes, we recommend that you use it with caution. >

Previous articleLenovo debuts the ThinkPad X13s, the first laptop with Snapdragon and 5G connectivity
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

