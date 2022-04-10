How to pretend someone is home with Google Home

When we go on vacation we tend to be uneasy about having to leave our house empty for so many days, afraid that thieves will take advantage of our absence to enter, but we can reduce this risk if we have a compatible smart speaker or screen. Google Home and the google assistant.

Thanks to Google Home can pretend there are people at home Thanks to the automation of your routines that allow us to turn on and off the connected devices in our home, such as light bulbs, speakers or compatible televisions, as we will see below.

Presence simulator in Google Home

To create a presence simulator in Google Home we have to go to routinesclick on the icon add a new routine and when he asks us if we want schedule a routine that lasts all day press that Yes. This option will allow us to add all the routines for each hour of the day.

The next step is to add a name to the routine, for example, “Vacation”Y select the days in which we want all the routines that we are going to program to be activated. The next one will be to tell Google Home what we want what actions we want it to perform at certain times of the day.

In section + Add new time We select a time and after clicking on ‘Next’ we can assign the action that we want to be carried out at that time. I like the option better. ‘Try adding your own commands’ for the versatility it offers, since this is where you can write the Google Assistant command that we want it to execute at that time.

Here we already have to select at what time we want an action to take place in our house, such as, for example, that in the morning start playing music or the radioor what at night the lights come on and turn off at bedtime. We also have to select on which speaker or speakers we want these actions to be performed.

We can write any Google Assistant command to automatically control our devices, such as:

“To listen [nombre emisora de radio]”

“Listen to music”

“Volume up/down [nombre altavoz]”.

“Stop the [nombre del altavoz]”.

“Turn the TV on/off”

“Turn on/off the light [nombre habitación]”

“Lower/raise the blinds of the [nombre habitación]”

If we want music or the radio to be heard when we are not at home, we have to remember to create an action that stops playbackand that command is “Stop the [nombre del altavoz]”. So we can say that at 10:30 the music is on and tell it to stop at 11:30. Also, it is advisable to create an action that adjusts the volume of the speaker. It is always best to check before going on vacation that the routine works correctly.

We can also enhance our presence simulator thanks to Youtube music or Spotify if we have one subscriptionsince premium users can select songs, which allows us to select sounds or white noise from vacuum cleaners or washing machines in case we want to make the neighbors believe that we are vacuuming the floor or doing the laundry. Here it is recommended create a playlist with noise sounds and stop playback when it’s finished playing so it doesn’t automatically skip to a song, plus adjust the speaker volume so it sounds like you’re actually vacuuming or washing. For example, we can create a playlist called “Vacuum Cleaner” with a sound of vacuum cleaners and schedule the action to play the YouTube Music “Vacuum Cleaner” playlist.

