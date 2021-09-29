How to preplay a voice message before sharing it on WhatsApp

For more than 7 years, users of WhatsApp They can send voice messages, a function that was a relief for those who did not have time to write texts, however, some people continue to record long minutes of audio as if it were a phone call, so the green app recently added voice memo playback at double speed.

Now, another problem has arisen, netizens are asking that the audios can be listened to before being sent and the application belonging to Facebook responded positively. For this opportunity we will teach you to play your voice notes beforehand without having to press the send button.

It is important to clarify that the aforementioned trick works both on mobiles with Apple’s Android and iOS operating systems; Likewise, it is a tool that has not yet officially reached the stable version of the service, it means that it is integrated into the beta (test) of WhatsApp.

HOW DOES IT WORK

When recording an audio, a pause button will appear in the central part of it, when you press it you will immediately cut the recording. Then you can listen to the voice memo and even scroll through it so you don’t waste time playing everything. If the message has convinced you, you have two options: send it or delete it by touching the can icon located in the lower left corner.

Up while you record the audio and down when you play or listen to it (Photo: Mag)

HOW TO GET THE BETA TO LISTEN TO AUDIOS BEFORE SENDING THEM

First, enter here from your Android mobile and click on ‘Become a verifier’.

from your Android mobile and click on ‘Become a verifier’. Then, click on ‘You can download it on Google Play’.

The Play Store will open for you to download WhatsApp Beta .

. If you already have the trial version installed, you will only have to update it.

If you have already downloaded the beta and the new tool does not appear, do not worry, as the update is rolling out all over the world it may take a couple of hours.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE WHATSAPP BETA ON iOS

The first thing to do is download TestFlight on the App Store .

. When you have installed it, simply open this link to apply for a position in WhatsApp Beta for iPhone.

in WhatsApp Beta for iPhone. Now you should be redirected back to TestFlight.

Hit Accept to get the job and it won’t take long for WhatsApp beta to get installed on your phone.

It should be noted that the WhatsApp beta participants are a little more limited on iPhone.

