How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra laptop

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra laptop

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
hero image.fill .size 1200x675.v1676394073.png
hero image.fill .size 1200x675.v1676394073.png
PRE-ORDER: The new Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra(Opens in a new tab) laptop is set for release on Feb. 24, though you can reserve one ahead of time directly from Samsung from $1,899. You get $50 in Instant Credit to spend as well as a free storage upgrade from 512GB to 1TB at no extra cost.

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra is Samsung’s most powerful laptop yet.

Introduced during the Samsung Unpacked event in early February, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra is essentially the brand’s answer to Apple’s MacBook Pro, with discrete graphics and high-end processors that put it on par with other premium laptops as well.

You can lock in your own Galaxy Book3 Ultra(Opens in a new tab) right now directly from Samsung to receive it by its release date of Feb. 24. Doing so will net you $50 in Instant Credit to spend however you like via Samsung’s digital storefront. You’ll also get a free storage upgrade from 512GB to 1TB.

But what are you getting with your preorder? The Galaxy Book3 Ultra’s base model boasts an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage (with a free 1TB upgrade when pre-ordered through Samsung). It also features the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU and a 16-inch screen with an eye-popping 3K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

With its aluminum body, expansive selection of ports (including USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, and microSD), and built-in full HD webcam, this is truly a laptop that can do it all, and a fantastic alternative to Apple’s MacBook Pro 16-inch option.

If you’re looking for a great portable workstation or just a high-end PC to tackle your favorite games, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra seems like it’ll have you covered.

