How to post on Instagram from computer

Published on

By Brian Adam
instagram logo.jpg
instagram logo.jpg
For a long time, Instagram was a mobile application that, although it had a web version, did not allow the publication of new content from it. This is now possible, and the desktop version of Instagram offers features very similar to those of the mobile app, allowing not only to publish new photos and videos in the Instagram feed from the computer but even to consult and publish Stories, as well how to send direct messages

Knowing how to make a post from a computer or Mac will prevent you from having to use the mobile app, you will save time.

If you don’t know how to make an Instagram post from your computer, don’t worry. It really is a procedure that is not at all intuitive, but once you know it, it will be extremely useful. Thus, when you are on your computer and want to generate a post, you will not have to use your smartphone, you will do the entire procedure from your PC. Here we will give each of the indications.

How to produce an Instagram post from PC or Mac?

– Enter your favorite browser and then go to Instagram.

– Right-click anywhere on the Instagram page and then click “Inspect”.

– A panel will open to the right of the browser containing the platform code. Now, you should look for the option called “Toggle device emulation”, click on it. You can distinguish it by the icon that shows an image of a mobile and a tablet.

– Update the Instagram portal so that the buttons and options of the mobile appear on the screen.

– From here what you have to do is very simple, just choose a photo from the File Explorer to edit it and apply each of the filters you want. When you have finished, click on «Publish» so that the post is exposed in your account.

– This procedure is valid for both computers and Mac, you should not change any steps. The best of all is that it is a simple and safe tutorial, it does not represent any risk for the computer.

