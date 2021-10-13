How to Plug the Digital Holes of the Global Tax Deal

The global agreement to reform corporate tax is a watershed moment. But it has deviated from its original purpose of updating the rules for the digital age. There are ways to fix it.

Countries that represent more than nine tenths of world GDP signed an agreement that introduces a minimum tax of 15%. Rich countries, which are home to the largest multinationals, will benefit disproportionately. Also, the part that is supposed to redistribute digital tax rights is unimpressive. It encompasses some 100 companies with more than € 20 billion in annual revenue. They will have to pay taxes in the countries where their goods and services are consumed, but only on a quarter of the profits before taxes that exceed a threshold of 10% of the income.

In the case of Facebook, $ 9 billion is at stake – or 19% of pre-tax profit. The company attributes 53% of its last quarter revenue to users outside of North America. Those who refused to sign (Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan and Sri Lanka) would like to narrow the gap between those two figures. They may find future allies in India and Europe, as digital giants will account for a growing share of the activity in the coming years.

The simplest solution would be to adjust the thresholds so that more pre-tax benefits flow to the countries where users are based. The deal incorporates a plan to lower the revenue threshold to $ 10 billion over time, bringing more multinationals online. Even better would be to spread tax revenue based on where it is generated. That would mean that more than half of Facebook’s profits would be taxed outside of North America.

The US will have objections, although the size of its market means it could extract more money from foreigners like Nestlé and Unilever. And defining where sales are generated could be difficult. Therefore, those who have not signed will have to wait. But they are more advanced than yesterday.