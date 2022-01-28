How to play wordle more than once a day

Wordle is the trendy game, and there are two ways to play it in Spanish (click here).

It has become so famous in such a short time, that they have already managed to hack the code to display the keyword for the next day, something that a Twitter account that was already removed from the social network was doing.

The fact is that it is so addictive that millions of people connect to Wordle every day to guess the word of the day, but it can only be done once a day, which limits the gameplay.

Now there is a solution, as Devang Thakkar, a PhD in Computational Biology and Bioinformatics at Duke University, has created a website where we can play the Wordle of the day and all the previous versions that have already been published, thus increasing the possibilities .

Available at devangthakkar.com, it only has one problem, they don’t have the Spanish version, only the English version (ideal to continue practicing vocabulary).

At the top of the page there are options to navigate between the challenges that have been published, and a button to choose a puzzle by number. So far, 222 games have been published, a number that, logically, is growing every day.

Surely soon there will be mobile apps with this game available in different flavors, but for now, this is the only one that exists. If you are looking for a greater challenge, you have the advanced Wordle, with several languages ​​and more letters, as we discussed in the article linked in the first paragraph.