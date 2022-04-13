How to play songs you have on your computer through Spotify

One of the best streaming music platforms is, without a doubt, Spotify. The Swedish service has a catalog that includes tens of millions of songs so you don’t run out of options. To this we must add a large number of functions that make the difference with its rivals. It is true that there are other alternatives, such as Tidal or Amazon Music HD, which offer better acoustic quality by having lossless audio, but nobody can compete with Spotify’s catalogue. Of course, although Spotify has a very large variety of music, you may not find some artists or songs. Luckily, if you have their songs stored on your computer, know that you can play them through Spotify. Turn Spotify into your music player As we have indicated, Spotify’s music catalog is really extensive, so it won’t be difficult for you to find artists of all kinds. But some songs may not be available, or a particular musical group may not appear in the search engine. Luckily, you have the possibility to play local files through Spotify. And the process is so extremely simple that it will not take more than a few minutes to do it. A perfect trick to listen again to those songs that you have stored on your computer for years and you didn’t even remember them. Also, keep in mind that Spotify will create a dedicated folder for these items, making their search quick and easy, so it won’t cost you anything to listen to those songs stored on your PC or laptop through the well-known online music platform. streaming. And, seeing that the process is extremely simple since it is not very difficult, we invite you to try this little trick that will allow you to play songs from your computer using Spotify. The first thing you should do is open the Spotify desktop client on your computer. Click on the three dots icon located in the upper left. Now, click on Edit and, within the options that appear, select Preferences. you are inside Preferences, you will see all kinds of options. Search for Local Files and activate the switch. Finally, all you have to do is select the folder or folders where you have stored the songs on your computer and Spotify will allow you to play them without much difficulty. We have already indicated that the process is extremely simple and it will not take more than a few minutes to listen to all the songs that you have stored on your computer through Spotify. >