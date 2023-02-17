How to play PS Vita games on Android phones

Mobile phones have a large number of emulators, there is something for everyone, from Nintendo 64 emulators to PS2 emulators. Now, just a few hours ago, a new emulator of PS Vita on Android. The games of this mythical portable console can be run on your smartphone without any problem.

There are great titles available such as Persona 4 Golden, Killzone: Mercenary, Rayman Legends, and more.

The first thing you need to know is that the PS Vita emulator on Android is available as an APK file. You should not worry about it, as the developers behind the emulator have done an excellent job with the platform. The performance of the system is good, it stands out for being stable, intuitive and fast, there are few bugs and these are easy to fix.

It should also be noted that the games will run as if you were playing them on the console itself, the resolution and sharpness of the graphics is top notch. The new PS Vita emulator on Android goes by the name of Vita 3K. This already existed on computers, but it had never been available for Android phones before.

Requirements to play PS Vita on Android

He vita 3k emulator It is already available for mobile phones with Android 7 operating system or a higher version. The system is limited to 64-bit processors and support for Vulkan 1.0 is mandatory. To install the APK, all you have to do is download it from the web and give permission to the installation of “Unknown sources”. Then, choose the language of your preference and follow the instructions that will appear on the screen.

Finally, the APK file is free of malware, it does not represent a risk. Also, the emulator is constantly receiving updates to improve its performance, which is good news. In the near future they hope to optimize the interface and make it compatible with more PS Vita games, a console that has an interesting and extensive catalogue.