How to play Fortnite for free on Android from Xbox Cloud Gaming

Despite the fact that Android has an immense number of video games, such as the best platform games, an extensive catalog of strategy titles, a good number of sports games and much more, the truth is that there are users who do not have enough.

Epic Games has partnered with Xbox Cloud Gaming to bring Fortnite back to mobile.

Having a Battle Royale like Fortnite is essential within Google’s mobile operating system for many gamers. The good news is that the Epic Games video game is back in style thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming, and it’s free!

This is great news for gamers today as they will enjoy the game without any annoying limitations. From the Xbox platform they will access Fortnite and each of its game modes. It is a very efficient solution that will surely benefit many fans of the title that has marked a before and after in the market.

Fortnite Mobile, a video game based on the cloud

The union between Epic and Xbox is completely official, it is not a rumor or anything like that. From now on, the game is available for Android phones around the world.

As we mentioned, it is free and does not require an Xbox Game Pass subscription to enjoy it. Cloud video games have opened up a new panorama in this field, where the limits have been extended even further. All the heavy lifting will be done in the cloud and the title will be streamed as if it were a video.

In order to enable Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming, all you have to do is have a Microsoft account and a smart phone or tablet that has Internet access.

You do not have to be part of any membership or downloads, it will be enough to visit xbox.com/play in the mobile browser to start a game of Fortnite.

The game has its own touch controls, but it is compatible with controllers, an extra point that will significantly improve the gaming experience.

.