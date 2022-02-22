Tech NewsHow to?

How to plan vacation trips thanks to Humbo

The current year continues to advance, and there may already be those who may be planning their next trips during the vacation periods that are presented to them ahead. In this regard, Humbo arrives, a new website that will help to decide first of all the destinations to go to.

To do this, it has a search engine, where users will be able to find out the details of the places they are interested in visiting, where they will find information including the weather conditions in the following days, or the closest places that they can also visit.

What’s more, if they wish, users can also create their own lists where they include those places they want to visit at any time in their lives. Once they have made their trips, they can also create a map with the places they have visited, also valuing each of the places they have visited.

There are also a number of lists available that can serve as inspiration for places to visit on future trips.

According to its creators:

Humbo travels the world tirelessly to help you find places you’ll love. Cities, towns, villages, islands, nature reserves and mountains. Familiar places and places you would otherwise never hear about.

The creators consider that Humbo is the website that was missing in the face of so much offer focused on facilitating the decision on the means of transport to use, the accommodation sites where to spend the night, in addition to the activities that can also be carried out on the sites during visits.

In addition, they begin their journey through the web with the following content:

Today we have 684,936 photos, 275,657 locations, weather data from 3,292 weather stations and uhm, and several hundred ratings.

On the places visited, users will be able to establish ratings and comments, thus serving so that other users can make a final decision that is sufficiently informed about the experience of those who have previously traveled to the desired places.

The platform is free and access as a registered user is quite fast, it is enough to indicate the temporary access code that arrives in the email box instead of the traditional password.

Humbo is considered the IMDb of travel.

Link: Humbo

