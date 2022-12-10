How to pick winners on Instagram by comments

- Advertisement -

Surely you have seen thousands of contests on Instagram where they ask you to leave a comment in order to participate. This is one of the most common promotions on the social network owned by Meta, among other reasons because comments are one of the main indicators that determine the engagement rate (ER) of a publication.

So, with the aim of increasing that engagement rate, many companies and individuals take the opportunity to organize contests based on comments.

However, on Instagram you don’t have the possibility, natively, to obtain a list of all the people who have participated by leaving their comment, assign them an order number and determine the winner randomly. That would simplify things a lot, but since this tool is not available, we are going to tell you another way to achieve it.

To do this, we are going to explain a platform that we have been using and that will allow you to determine the winner through comments on Instagram. This is You to Gift, which you will see is tremendously easy to use. In this article you will know how and what you have to write in the draw rules, how to design the content that you will publish about the contest, choose a winner and offer the results. Those responsible for social networks, bloggers and of course, instagrammers, will find this content more than relevant.

How to run a comment contest on Instagram: all the steps to follow

Let’s see in detail how to carry out the draw and determine the winner by the comments that have been published in a content on Instagram.

Contest conditions

They should be as easy as possible, so as not to scare the public. As a usual rule, you must request to participate with an open account and to subscribe to the organizer’s profile, likes, reposts and comments.

An additional requirement can be added, that a friend be mentioned in the comments. The rules should make it clear that any number of comments from a single person can be added. Meaning, the more friends you mention, the greater your chances of winning.

Creation of the contest post

Make sure that the content includes all the conditions of the contest, the date and the method to determine the winners, as well as a list of the prizes.

It is recommended to choose an award that may interest your target audience. If, for example, we are talking about a web page with technological information, the prizes may be the latest gadgets that have come onto the market. Also money will please all participants.

In addition to thinking about what to give away, it also determines who can participate, residents of which country, people between what ages… Once this has been specified, it will suffice to include an image that attracts attention and motivates the user to participate, for example, the one with the prizes. And of course, try to attract attention with phrases like “Attention! Contest!”

How to choose the winner

With Youtogift you can select the winner to be chosen automatically or you can do it manually if there are only a small number of participants, although it is not the most recommended, since collecting all the comments one by one, counting them… can be a tedious task. Nor does it seem the most transparent that the winner can be chosen manually.

The best thing when choosing the winners by comments, likes, etc. is to use a neutral and independent service such as You to Giftwhich will give guarantee and security to the participants, who will be able to verify that the rules have been complied with and the winner has been chosen randomly.

Awarding of the prize and summary of the results

A very good idea may be to make a live broadcast of how the winners are chosen. This will give even more transparency to the process. You can make a recording, add a Story on Instagram to congratulate the winners… and ask them to write to you Direct to get in touch with them.

When they do, negotiate the delivery of the prize (ask them to publish some content or photograph when they receive it, to upload a story)… and of course, try to get them to also mention your brand profile. This will serve to give relevance to the contest and give credibility to its development, since others will see that there is a winner behind the contest and that it is real.

Choose the winner by comments using Youtogift

If you are going to organize a contest on Instagram and you want to determine the winners through the comments, our recommendation is that you use a service like You To Gift, the most recommended, as it will allow you to manage everything easily and save a lot of time.

It has many advantages. For example, it is a safe program to use, which does not require special authorizations, registrations, access to data on Instagram… None of this is necessary. You just have to include a link to the publication that has the comments and set some variables to select the winning user.

In addition, you can not only choose the winner by the comments, but by many other criteria, such as the likes or the followers that are mentioned. There is no quantity limit and all information can be exported in Excel or CSV format.

It is a program that you can trust, as it collects all the participants, comments… and a link is provided so that any participant can verify the veracity of the process. And all of it for free! The first draws that are made are free when you download the You to Gift app from the Apple Store or from Google Play Store.

How to choose a winner step by step by comments on Instagram with “You to Gift”

We are going to explain, step by step, how you can choose a winner from the comments on Instagram through this application.

Step 1. You just have to select the button «pick a winner» on the main page of the site. You can do it for Instagram or YouTube, depending on where you develop the giveaway.

Step 2. Paste the link to the contest post and click “Search”

Step 3. Now decide how you will select the winner: all comments are taken into account by default and you can indicate that they are taken into account by author (one for each one) or by the likes they receive… You can activate in the second block as an essential condition the verification by subscription and likes. Now you only have to indicate how many winners will be chosen and press “Pick a winner”.

Step 4. The app will do all the work for you and will take you to the winner selection page. Now press “Pick a winner” to activate the random number of the winner. It will be randomly generated with your username and avatar.

Step 5. You to Gift will verify the subscription and the likes, to verify that the user has complied with the rules established in the contest. If it does not, the process may be repeated to select a new winner. You will be able to see all the comments of the winner in «View comments from the participants».

Step 6. Once the winners have been chosen, you can end the draw by clicking on “Complete the gift”. All results will be available in Excel and CSV files. Data and images of the winners will be provided to be able to publish them.

conclusion

If you want to organize giveaways on Instagram and select the winners based on comments -or any other criteria- this is undoubtedly the best application. You to Gift’s automated service will help you considerably in your task, as it will manage the database of participants, randomly assign a number to each one of them (or to each participation they generate) and choose the winner. All transparently.