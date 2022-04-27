How to permanently delete your Amazon account

Although not everyone may be a frequent buyer on sites like Amazon, the truth is that most readers of this article yes they have entered, even a few timesin this electronic store.

The fact is that there are many people who prefer to bet on local commerce, and are thinking of deleting their Amazon account permanently. Here we tell you how to do it.

If you think then that the time has come to put an end to your Amazon account, you should know that the company will subliminally try to prevent you from doing so, for obvious reasons, to keep you shopping at the store. You may even realize that if you dedicate yourself to searching over the options that you have within the Amazon help section, you will not find anything that has to do with help content to be able to close your account, much less permanently.

What to do to delete your Amazon account forever

Unless you dig deep into the platform’s settings and tools, you won’t be able to find important information to help you close your account. However, and for your fortune, there is the possibility of accessing this area through its URL or linkwhich has been amazon.com/-/es/privacy/data-deletion.

Once you enter there, go down a bit until you see a large sign that indicates Closing the account is a permanent action, so you know you’ve come to the right place. A little further down you will see a drop-down tab where you can indicate the reason for wanting to close your account, as well as a small label at the bottom to confirm that you want to close your account forever.

Now click on the button Close my account and finally enter your email to confirm a permanent deletion email that Amazon will have shipped there. This is done to prevent someone who has access to your Amazon account from deleting it.

So, within that new email that will appear in your inbox, click on Confirm account closure and voila, you can take that weight off your shoulders and your Amazon account will be deleted forever.