How to permanently delete a Twitter account

After the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk (founder and CEO of Tesla), there are those who have considered unsubscribing from this social network due to doubts about the influence that their peculiar personality may have on the performance of the platform.

After 30 days deactivation, Twitter deletes the account permanently

In this article we offer you up to 9 alternative social networks if you want to leave Twitter. For those who find themselves in this case or for those who have directly considered unsubscribing from Twitter regardless of who directs it, we explain below the steps that must be followed to completely delete the account. This is a complete and definitive elimination with no going back, so it is recommended to be completely certain that you want to take this irreversible step.

When the account is canceled, all the tweets that have been published from the profile will also disappear, in addition to the retweets, the favorites and the private messages, so if you want to keep any of these contents, you should proceed to make a copy of the same prior to deactivation.

The first thing to do is to deactivate the account with the steps that will now be shown. Once deactivated, nothing else would have to be done since after 30 days deactivated (and, of course, without activity) Twitter itself will take care of deleting the account Definitively. At any time within those 30 days the user can change his mind and reactivate the account, canceling the account cancellation process just by re-accessing it.

The process of deleting your account is as follows. First you will have to deactivate it, which is what we are going to teach you to do here. Once you have the account deactivated, the only thing left for you to do is not access it for 30 days. After 30 days, if Twitter detects that you have not entered it at any time, it will delete it forever.

The deletion process can be carried out both from the web version and from the app for mobile devices as follows:

-To access to the Twitter website.

-Start session with the user account you want to cancel.

–Press the icon with the three dots that appears at the bottom of the left column.

-To select “More options”.

–Get in under “Privacy Settings”.

-Get in in your account”.

-Tick the option “Deactivate your account”.

-Confirm clicking on “Deactivate”.

Then the session will be closed and the account will be inactive. If during the following 30 days the user does not access that account again, it will be definitively canceled automatically by Twitter.

