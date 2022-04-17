How to perform a total closure of an application in macOS?

Not all available macOS applications can be run smoothly. In addition to the fact that some have problems that prevent them from leaving just like that. Here’s how you can force an app to close so you can stop it from running when nothing else is working.

Most Mac users will have encountered at some point in all their common use with their computer with an application that just can’t be closed. After this, you may have tried to stop the application through normal means, such as the “go out” on the menu. If you’ve tried it, you’ll already know that it doesn’t work in some situations, leaving the app to continue running with seemingly no answer on how to turn it off.

Those who are new to macOS may get into a momentary little panic and decide that turning off your Mac is the only way to solve the problem. However, this may not really be a solution, especially if it is an app that launches on boot.

While experienced Mac users will know of a solution and it is the command to force the graceful closing of an application.

Occasional malicious attempts

In most situations, the need to force quit is due to the app not responding for one reason or another. A programming error, crash, freeze, or some other similar issue could easily account for most of the times when a force quit is the best route to take.

However, in some cases it is necessary to thwart a malicious design choice.

I didn’t think this was possible: This App Store app immediately asks you for money and then *disables* the “Quit” option so that you can never close it! And it’s been like that on the App Store for years!https://t.co/DpOLtz9PCd pic.twitter.com/UCnRq2WvnF — Kosta Eleftheriou (@keleftheriou) April 14, 2022

On April 14, Kosta Eleftheriou posted on Twitter an example of a macOS app available on the App Store that uses an underhanded technique to earn revenue. The application, “My Metronome“, can be downloaded for free from the App Store, but then requires users to pay a subscription.

As soon as you open the app, you’re presented with a sales page with a “limited time offer,” telling users they’ll have to pay a fee of $9.99 a month for “premium” access. Also, the screen does not have an apparent option to close the window, which could confuse some users who happen to see it.

And, what is worse in these cases. The Quit option proceeds to be disabled in the main menu, cutting off the last obvious way to close the app. Some users may feel the need to register in the hope that they can close it and avoid losing a lot of money from the transaction. Nevertheless, The ideal in this case would be to have a closing option that does not involve payments.

Although this might appear to be a coding error, feedback on the app has consistently complained for several years about not being able to close it. So much so, in fact, that this may be by design, as it is alleged that the app developer may have made multiple apps with the same inability to close.

You’d think predatory design concepts like this wouldn’t make it to the App Store. Even with complaints. However, they still manage to sneak into the network.

So here’s a better way to force quit.

Force-close an application

A long-time feature of macOS. Force closing an app is the option that lies between normal closing and closing the Mac itself. As its name suggests to readers, Force close an app, thus preventing it from running altogether.

Once you have used the option to force close an application, you can restart it normally if you wish.

closing apps on macOS

The first thing is to do click on the apple logo in the menu and select Force exit.

in the menu and select It is also possible to press Command-Option-Escape on your keyboard.

on your keyboard. When the Force Quit window appears, you can select the app you want to close and then click Force Quit .

. On the confirmation screen, click Force exit.

The typical forced exit is usually done using a three-button keyboard shortcut.

If all goes well, the app will no longer be active. If this normal method does not work, you have a second way to perform the same task.

Force close an app via Activity Monitor for macOS

The first thing is to open the activity tracker . The easiest way is to use Spotlight search by pressing Command-Space bar. Then you will have to type Spotlight and press Enter.

. The easiest way is to use Spotlight search by pressing Then you will have to type Spotlight and press Enter. In the Activity Monitor you will have to select the application that you want to close. If you’re doing something that’s making your Mac run slowly, you can use the % CPU tab to move it to the top of the list.

to move it to the top of the list. Click the X symbol near the top of the window.

Finally, on the confirmation screen you will have to click on Force Exit.

It is possible to perform a force shutdown command through Activity Monitor.

This route accomplishes the same task of force quitting some application. However, this requires a few extra steps to complete.

Either way, you will be able to safely terminate the app running on your Mac, leaving it to launch it again or in the case of some other malicious apps, start the uninstall process and get rid of it.