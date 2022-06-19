How to perform a security check in Chrome

make a security check in Chrome It is something as simple as it is fast, so there is no excuse not to take it as often as you want, given how the Internet security landscape is and how little it costs. In fact, the excuse for not doing it is usually the lack of knowledge that something like this exists.

But it exists. The security check in Chrome is relatively recent and is quite automated (and more than it will be), that is, the browser itself can warn you when there is a problem with any of the things it checks. However, it may also be the case that it does not, for example, because you have touched something in the configuration without realizing it.

So, perform the security check yourself in Chrome should be a regular task for any of the web browser users. That said: it costs very little – as little as accessing the browser preferences and pressing a button, the rest of the process is automatic – and if something goes wrong, the sooner you are aware of it, the better.

How to perform the security check in Chrome

As has been repeated, the security check in Chrome is a really basic process, which many people do not perform simply because they do not even enter the corresponding options, which are in «Settings > Privacy and security > Security check«. It has no loss.

Security check in Chrome

The Chrome security check will check, forgive the redundancy, aspects of the browser such as:

That Chrome is updated to its latest version.

That none of the stored passwords have been compromised.

That the safe browsing options are disabled.

That none of the installed extensions pose a risk to the security or privacy of your data.

Each of the security check points in Chrome, the browser will provide you with the actions to correct the problem, for example, taking you to the official site to download the latest version, in case you could not update in the ordinary way; if there is any password that has been compromised, it will make you change it; will disable extensions that have been proven to be harmful…

And it doesn’t hurt either, once Chrome’s security check is done, to consult the privacy guide and the rest of the privacy and security preferences, although if privacy concerns you as much as security, Chrome may not be the right browser. . An interesting alternative in this sense is Brave, since it is practically a Chrome, but much more respectful of your privacy.