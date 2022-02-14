Search here...
How to pay fines through the DGT app

By: Brian Adam

Date:

miDGT app

Having to pay a traffic fine is not to anyone’s taste. However, in recent years it has been possible to pay it quickly and without the need to go to the offices of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) or any other institution. through the official app of the organization, available both on iOS and Androidoffenders can pay their fines from their mobile phone by bank transfer.

The DGT app allows traffic fines to be paid instantly through a bank transfer

This is not the only function of the DGT app, which was designed so that drivers could carry their driving license on their phone. Over time the app, called miDGT, has been incorporating new possibilities, among which is this one to pay fines.

If you have the app installed on your phone, you will receive the notifications of the fines they put you, with all its details, and you can make the payment immediately. Next, we explain the process you must follow to pay a fine through miDGT:

-Menu: When you have downloaded the DGT app and logged in, you must click on the menu button. You will find this in the upper left corner of the screen, and clicking on it will display a tab with several options.

-«My fines»: One of the options you will see in that tab is the one that says “My fines”. By clicking on that box, the app will take you to a new screen, in which the “Pending” tab will inform you about the sanctions that you have not yet paid. Click on that sign to start the process of paying the fine.

-“Make payment”: From the “Pending” menu, you must click on the “Details” button, which will take you to the form in which you have to enter your personal and bank details. Then click on “Make payment” and your fine will be paid.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

