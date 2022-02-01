Search here...
How to pay a fine from the miDGT app

The miDGT app allows you to carry out a good number of procedures from your mobile, including payment of outstanding fines. This facilitates the subscription since you can take advantage of the reduction in the amount during the voluntary period without physically going to the Traffic offices: you just have to open the app.

The official Traffic application offers the driver a large number of options, especially one specific one: it allows you to carry your driving license on your mobile. But it is not the only one since miDGT also enables direct payment of fines and other taxes. Do you have something pending to pay the DGT? Avoid traveling and make the payment directly from the Android application.

Pay penalties directly from the app

Midgt Fines

The application of the General Directorate of Traffic has been gaining options since it first came out in beta at the beginning of 2020. It currently allows from viewing the virtual driving license to knowing the notes of the driving test. It is even enabled to pay traffic fines, which is what interests us (or not, because nobody wants to accumulate fines).

As specified by the DGT itself on its website, traffic fines can be paid through the [email protected] system, in person, by phone and also through the miDGT app. The application offers the list of all pending sanctions; with your relevant payment option.

To access the payment of fines from the mIDGT app, the following process must be carried out:

  • Install the app on your Android. You will need the digital certificate, the electronic DNI or the [email protected] system to log in and thus access your traffic data.
  • Once you have started the session, click on the icon of the three vertical bars, at the top left. You will display the menu.
  • Go to “My fines”.
  • You will see the list of sanctions that are pending payment. Click on the “Details” button that appears in each of them.
Midgt Fines

  • Go to the fine payment option and fill in the fields with your bank card details.
  • Click on “Make payment” and the app will connect with your bank to proceed with the operation. Surely you have to authorize it from the application of your bank.

You should keep in mind that the fines do not appear in the miDGT app until they are communicated. In addition, they may leave a little late and, therefore, you lose the option of paying the reduced amount for prompt payment. If you have a pending fine, update the app frequently and enter the DGT portal.

How to pay a fine from the miDGT app

