How to pass text to speech on Instagram Reels

Instagram has launched a new feature for Reels that allows incorporate a voice that the application itself generates automatically and who reads the text that appears in the publications.

The text that accompanies the content of the Reel will be automatically transferred to a voice announcement

In addition, this digital synthesis voice can be selected from among different styles available, and different effects can also be incorporated, so that the user achieves the result that best suits their content, as the app already allows to do for clips. voice tags that can be recorded to add to your videos.

To activate this option that converts the text into audio in the Instagram Reels, it is necessary to follow these steps:

-Open Instagram

-Press the Create button (+) or swipe right

-Select Reels.

-Record a video or select it from those already recorded and stored in the gallery.

-Add the text using the corresponding tool.

-Click on the text bubble and select the option «Text to Speech»

-Select the preferred type of speech

-Publish the Reel

In the case of effects, the audio mixer includes the possibility of selecting different voices with effects such as helium, giant, vocalist, public address or robot, which will give the automatic locution a characteristic sound, exactly the same as with voice recordings. already available.

For now this automated text-to-speech adaptation is available only on Reels and not in the Stories, without knowing yet if it will become available at some point in this other type of content that can be generated and shared from Instagram, or if it will be extensible to all the languages ​​in which the app is available.

It should be noted that the function of automatically converting text to speech was already present in other social platforms such as WhatsApp or TikTok, so Instagram is not the pioneer launching it, but what it does is imitate a new function of its maximum competitor.

.