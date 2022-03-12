How to participate in the Overwatch 2 closed beta

After a short period of silence and uncertainty, it seems that Blizzard is finally ready to show us new details about Overwatch 2, with the announcement of the release of the first closed beta to test online PvP modewhich will arrive separately from the already announced PvE campaign.

So it seems that participating in any of the closed betas that Overwatch 2 is preparing to finish fine-tuning its launch will be quite simple. And it is that not only the registration process is fast, but the company is looking to host as many players as possible.

However, we are still talking about a closed beta, so it is very likely that there is some kind of limitation based on the number of players, with an unannounced selection method, so it is not 100% that, even after successful registration, we have access to the game. Although the company has assured that he plans to add all the players in different phasesso it is possible that although not from day one, we will end up receiving an invitation for one of the future beta tests that Blizzard has planned.

Blizzard says it will seek feedback from players who gain access, hoping to help refine the experience before it finally arrives for everyone. Specifically, the company says that want to try out some of the key aspects of the mode (content, systems and features, namely) before moving on to the server stress test.

How to sign up for the Overwatch 2 closed beta in April

As we said, the process is quite simple. We will only have to access the official Overwatch website, and log in with our Battle.net account. Once that’s done, we’ll navigate to the bottom of the page, and click the blue button labeled “Register now”.

As the only problem detected, given the high demand for requests, we may receive a message indicating that the registration has not been carried out correctly, urging us to try again later. If that’s the case, we’ll just have to give the platform some time, and try again.

As for what we can expect to expect from Overwatch 2, Blizzard says that hero reworks will apply to Sombra, Orisa, Bastion, and Doomfist. There will also be four new maps in total (Circuit Royal, Colosseo, Midtown, and New Queen Street), including one with a hybrid game mode, two push maps (the new game mode), and an escort map.