How to pair an Android mobile with a smart TV

If you have a TV and an smartphone, pairing both devices will allow you to enjoy numerous tools. For example, you can use your phone as if it were a television remote, or you can send content directly from your mobile phone to your smart TV to enjoy it on the big screen.

There are several methods to connect a phone to a smart TV quickly and easily.

To pair your smartphone with the TV, here we are going to offer you several procedures. In a matter of a couple of minutes you will have everything done, you just have to follow the instructions and nothing else. Let us begin!

– Screen mirroring: In the control panel of your smartphone you will see a function called «Send screen». Just press on it to pair your mobile with the TV. A menu will open that will show you the active devices that are compatible, among them will be the smart TV. Click on it to start the process and see what you have on the phone on the TV.

– Chromecast: a Chromecast makes any TV or monitor with an HDMI port compatible with Google Cast technology. It will be enough to connect the Chromecast and turn it on so that the function of sending the mobile screen to the TV is enabled. There is also a second method which is to use the Google Home app. Just download and access the application on your mobile and click on “Chromecast”. You will enter the personalization section, adapt it to your tastes and, finally, tap on “Send my screen”.

– Screen Mirroring: If your goal is to watch videos from a specific app, there are not many complications. Various applications (such as YouTube, for example) have the option of sending content to the TV without having to connect an external device or install a program. Everything will depend on the app in question, but there are more and more applications that have this useful tool.

remember that you can pair your android phone with many other devices to enhance its usefulness. For example, you can also pair the smartphone with a PS4 controller or use a Nintendo Switch controller, etc.