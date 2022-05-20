How to pair a PS4 controller on your Android mobile

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

If you constantly play titles like Call of Duty, PUBG or Fortnite from Xbox Cloud Gaming on your mobile, the best thing you can do is have the support of a controller. Currently, there are many Android mobile game controllers, but the truth is that one of the best is the one offered by PlayStation. Therefore, know pair a ps4 controller on your Android phone will be very helpful to improve the playability of any video game on a large scale, especially shooting games.

The DualShock 4 is a precise and effective controller, it will fit perfectly into any game.

Here we will tell you what you have to do so that you can pair a PS4 controller to your smartphone in a matter of a couple of minutes. It is an easy and fast procedure, you can be sure that it will not give you any problem.

How to use the PS4 controller on your Android smartphone

– The first thing you have to do is activate Bluetooth on your mobile.

– Make sure the phone is searching for a device to pair with.

– Now take the controller and press the “PlayStation” button and the “Share” button at the same time for a few seconds.

– The light on the controller will begin to flash to indicate that it is in pairing mode.

– Go back to the smartphone and look for the “Wireless Controller” option that is in the list of nearby Bluetooth devices.

– You will see the “Wireless Controller” or “Wireless Controller” device, click on it to start pairing.

– When it is ready, the control light will stop flashing and the mobile will tell you that the connection has been made successfully.

The controller will be used to navigate the Android interface and, of course, will work with all games that are compatible with controllers. You will notice an immense difference, since the precision and comfort when playing will improve a lot.

