How to Optimize Company Pages on LinkedIn

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

LinkedIn is the social platform dedicated to labor relations with the most active accounts. It’s about a meeting point between professionals and companieswhere to share knowledge, find new job opportunities and discover new talents.

These LinkedIn features allow Pages to gain greater visibility and improve reach.

LinkedIn has a tool for companies with which they can create their own Pages, in the style of Facebook Pages, although with functionalities focused on work, such as the possibility of showing vacancies, the human team behind the company or new services and products.

It is important to keep in mind that each brand can follow its own methods to delight and grow its audience, however, according to the company there are common strategies that make the growth of a company possible within the platform. These are:

- Advertisement -

-Post videos: As indicated by LinkedIn, short videos are a powerful hook that captures the attention of users, thus becoming one of the most important content within the platform. The company advises the use of subtitles, since there are a large number of users who navigate without sound. They also highlight the use of live broadcasts, a functionality that was launched this year.

-Socially responsible initiatives: The company emphasizes that while its network is business-oriented, the people behind each brand are real people with feelings and emotions. Given this, they advise that brands show their corporate social responsibilities, sustainability and any other practice that is related to human connections in a powerful way. This is vital, as Millennials and Gen Z are the largest percentage of the workforce on LinkedIn and for them, obviously, human connections are important.

-Diversity and inclusion: The company details that users follow and do business with companies that share their same values. Today, equality has become one of the most important values, and in view of this, the main companies have adopted an enlightened position on these issues. Positioning yourself against social inclusion will lead to a loss of prestige on the social network (and outside her)

-Highlight human talent: “At the end of the day, people do not identify with companies. They identify with the people of those companies, which is why showing the faces and sharing the stories of the employees of your organization tends to be so effective”, as detailed by LinkedIn when inviting companies to highlight the talent and voices of the employees to attract top talent.

-Highlight innovation: In addition to highlighting the human side, LinkedIn is committed to innovation. They believe it is important for users to know what companies are doing to change the game in their respective industries.

On the other hand, it is important to note that the company has also launched tools for the self-employed, freelancers and SMEs, ideal for smaller brands to highlight their services on the platform. At the moment, they are only available in the United States.

In this sense, LinkedIn Pages have some essential features that help improve their visibility and reach:

-Moderation options: LinkedIn Pages offer moderation options where the Page admin can select who can view and comment on Page posts.

-Reactions: LinkedIn Reactions works similarly to Facebook Reactions. It offers followers more options when it comes to reacting to a post, beyond the typical “like”. With them, users can “celebrate”, “recommend”, “support”, show curiosity or show that they love something.

-LinkedIn Stories: The Stories, short content and with 24 hours of life, are the new trend in social networks. Companies can use this type of content to offer advice, post updates, job search alerts or show moments in the lives of workers. This is content that generates engagement, since followers can respond to stories.

-Image carousel: This functionality allows users to upload a PDF file to the platform that will be displayed as a dynamic carousel of images. This form makes it easy to share documents such as whitepapers, catalogs or ebooks.

-Linked In Live: Live videos are one of the contents that works best on the Internet. LinkedIn has its own tool to broadcast live videos. This allows companies to create interesting content, interviewing specialists in a sector, showing their processes from the inside or conducting question and answer sessions with the audience.

-Featured content: LinkedIn has long allowed you to create a featured content section, where professionals can highlight some of their best work. Although this is a feature of personal profiles, these also affect the pages (if they are part of a company, of course). Showing the outstanding content of the workers reinforces the image of the company and offers greater confidence.

-Events: Creating events reinforces visibility and offers the possibility of creating new contacts, by showing the company to other users. LinkedIn offers the possibility of organizing online events, which can be public or private, as well as sending invitations to the desired users.

-Surveys: This is a type of content that generates a lot of interactions, since it doesn’t require the user to take the time to offer a long answer. It offers a tool with which to obtain user feedback and a way to connect with followers.