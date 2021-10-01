How to open WhatsApp Web on your cell phone: steps

Do you want to have your conversations on another cell phone? Use this trick. WhatsApp is one of the applications that many like to use to be able to chat with anyone in the world just by registering on their mobile device. Through it you can also send all kinds of multimedia content as well as photos, videos, GIFs and even Word or PDF documents.

However, many people want to open WhatsApp Web on another device in order to continue seeing their conversations or chats that they receive from a main one. How do you do it? It is quite easy and today we will explain how to do it.

SIGHT: Is not the same! know the meaning of xD and xd in lowercase that is sent by WhatsApp

It should be specified that WhatsApp Web it can only be opened, quickly, by means of a computer or laptop. In the case of mobile devices, you will have to perform steps that are not so complicated, but that can generate certain headaches if you do not know how to use your main browser.

To be able to open WhatsApp Web on mobile, it is better to have Google Chrome as an application to navigate over the one that brings the same device or simply Safari. So get to work. Best of all, you can do this from an Android or iPhone terminal.

HOW TO OPEN WHATSAPP WEB ON YOUR CELL PHONE

As we mentioned at the beginning, it is good to have to download the Google Chrome browser on your device Android or iPhone . You can do it through this link. Then do these steps:

The first thing will be to enter Google Chrome.

There, click on the three dots in the upper corner.

In that section, click where it says “View as desktop” in the case of Android or “Request a site for computers” in the iPhone.

In order to have WhatsApp Web on your cell phone, you must follow these steps. (Photo: MAG)