How to open apps or activate features on your Realme with the screen off

The manufacturer Realme It has positioned itself as one of the great references when it comes to buying all kinds of technological products. The telephony division boasts a very complete catalog with a value for money that is very difficult to beat. Not to mention the entire range of gadgets that it has in its portfolio, such as the recently presented Realme Smart TV Stick, a multimedia player with Android TV 11 to turn any traditional television into a brand new Smart TV.

And the truth is that things are going really well for this manufacturer, managing to significantly increase its sales volume to become one of the most important players in the technology sector.

Besides, If you have a Realme phone, know that these devices hide some unique features and are very worth highlighting. All thanks to Realme UI, the personalized interface that integrates all the manufacturer’s mobiles and that will allow you, among other functions, the possibility of controlling your smartphone through gestures, even if the screen is off.

Control your Realme phone by gestures with this trick

To do this, all you have to do is configure the gesture control section on your phone. The process to follow is very simple, and you can always disable it if you don’t like the experience, so we invite you to try this little trick for your Realme phone.

First, open the device settings

Within the Settings section, look for the System Settings option and access it.

You will see different options, click on Gestures and movements

Finally, click on Gestures with the screen off to enter the options menu.

By activating this function, you will see that there are different predefined options and that they allow you, for example, draw a V to turn the flashlight on or off with the phone turned off.

You can change the options to open any other app or do whatever you want. The menu is very simple and intuitive, so you just have to click on Add gesture and follow the steps indicated to create new rules with which you can control your Realme phone with the screen off. The possibilities are very varied, so we invite you to try the different combinations to be able to carry out all kinds of actions without having to turn on the mobile screen.

Without a doubt, a trick realme very easy to do and that will allow you to get the most out of your phone in a simple way. Surprise your friends and loved ones by controlling your phone even if the screen is off!

