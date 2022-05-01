How to mute your Telegram chats on iPhone until the time or date you want

Telegram is one of the most widely used instant messaging apps today, and like any other of these applications or social networks, its developers always looking to get quality updates improve the performance of your service.

And between one of these latest updates (for mobiles with iOS operating system)it is now allowed to mute chats until a specific time and date, so today we will be talking a little about it and how to use this feature.

With the new Telegram 8.7 update for iOS, users are allowed to mute their chats until a specific date or time you wantnot to mention that they can also be silenced with the options that have always been there, that is, to silence chats for 1 hour, 8 hours, 1 day or up to 7 days.

This is a new tool that gives people the possibility to have almost total control over the topic of muting contacts, which is appreciated and, so that you have it very clear, when you mute a chat the arrival of messages from this will not be recorded nor will the mobile vibrate or ringso think about it before doing this action.

Steps to mute your Telegram chats until the day and time you want

In case you have decided to mute a chat with this new Telegram option, the first thing you should do is open said app on your mobile and locate the chat you want to mute. Enter this and click on his name at the top of the screen.

Once you are inside their profile, click on the button in the middle that has a small bell and says Mute. Among the different options that will be displayed, click on the first what does he say again Mute and then click on the last tab that says Mute until…

A new tab will be shown to you, on which you can program the exact day and the exact time in which you want the mute function to be deactivated for that contact. When you have this ready click on the button below that says Mute until: 05/04/22 6:07 pm, for example, and you’re good to go.