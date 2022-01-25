How to mute words on Twitter for Android so they don’t bother you

It will not be necessary to remember how much fun one has on Twitter when the cakes start within a specific thread. Profiles from both sides enter the melee and work hard trying to convince the opposite when, like us, if he goes to war he does it with everything, to speak and not listen. It is what some scholars have called the drunken bar effect. Without ceasing to value the informative part of the social network, it is clear that there are times when we get tired of so much confrontation, so it is advisable to rest a bit from certain controversies. And many of them, luckily, attend to a series of keywords that we can configure so that they disappear from our Twitter timeline. You know how to do it? Delete some content from your feed If yesterday we told you how to complete this process on an iPhone, now it’s time to look at the Android part, where the process is diametrically opposite because it will not be enough for us to go to the message that contains those words that we want to silence and point out that it blocks them, but we will have to dive through some menus within the Twitter application itself. So we go to the app and once there we click on the avatar of our account. A menu will be displayed on the left side of the screen and there we choose the “Settings and privacy” option. Now, we look at all the alternatives that appear on the screen and we are left with “Privacy and security”, which is where that function we are looking for is hidden. Now we have to click on “Silence and block”, which is the part of the application where all the bans that we have active are managed, not only of specific words and terms, but also of users. In case we want to lift the punishment of some annoying friend that we have in the social network, it will be here in this same menu where we have to enter to do it. Finally we choose “Muted words”, where we can check the ones we have active as well as the new ones we want to add. You simply have to tell it to silence a combination of words (eg: “Supercopa de España”) and messages will stop landing on our timeline about how the Spanish competition is going in Saudi Arabia. Obviously, you can add as many as you want but be careful, lest in the end we veto so many that our feed remains empty… >