How to mute someone while still following them on Instagram

Instagram is the photography social network par excellence. While it is true that other networks such as ClubHouse or TikTok begin to tread stronger and stronger, the app owned by Facebook does not stop growing in terms of new users. And it is that, in addition to being a really fun social network and that offers you a wide range of possibilities in the form of filters and other elements with which to create unique photos, Instagram has a wide variety of functions that make this app so attractive. In addition, the team behind the development of this photography social network does not stop launching new updates with which to further improve the usability of this platform. We recently told you about one of the new tools that Instagram will have to protect minors from abusive use. So you can silence any Instagram publication And, the problem that Instagram has is precisely its success. The popular photography social network has tens of millions of active users who enter every day to see the publications of their friends and loved ones, as well as the main influencers of this application. But of course, not everyone you follow is equally important to you. You may follow some friends because they follow you, but their posts are very boring or repetitive. Yes, we are talking about these Instagram accounts that are filled with a zillion photos of the summer that are exactly the same. Don’t worry, the solution is as simple as hiding these publications so they don’t bother you anymore. If you don’t want to see them unless you feel like it, there is a very simple way to do it. Keep in mind that with this trick, the other person will never know that you have hidden their publications, so you should not worry about this aspect. In addition, the process is completely reversible, so it can be useful if you do not want to see someone’s publications for a while, but you do not want them to realize that you have stopped following them. Let’s see the steps you must follow. First, open the Instagram application on your mobile phone. Second, look for a publication of a user that you want to hide. The next step will be to click on the three buttons located in the upper right corner to access the options menu. the different options they give you, you have to click on Hide. If you have followed the steps correctly, you will see a notification stating that “This publication has been hidden. You will see the publications of (username) further down in the news section, now, you must click on Mute (username) Finally, choose if you want to hide the publications or also the Instagram stories.