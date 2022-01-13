How to mute a word on Twitter

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Twitter has allowed for several years to silence words and phrases to avoid spoilers or, simply, to stop viewing content on the social network on a certain topic or that contain a specific term.

Twitter will no longer show blocked words in the Explore tab or in Events, as it has before.

These contents disappeared from the users’ timeline, however, they continued to be shown in the “Explore” tab or in the “Events” that Twitter showed to tweeters based on the activity they carried out on the social network.

However, this now changes, since when a word or phrase is silenced, it will not appear in these sections either, and this is a great advance for the privacy of the users of the social network, or at least, for their peace of mind while using the platform.

But … how can you silence a word or phrase on Twitter? It should be remembered, for all those who wish to use this simple functionality. It will depend on the device we use, yes:

How to mute words in the Android Twitter app

It is very simple. You will have to go to the Twitter app for Android and select the icon in the upper right corner to access the configuration options of the social network.

Then select “Settings and privacy” / “Privacy and security” / “Mute and block”.

Once this sequence has been carried out, click on «Silenced Words». Now click on the + symbol and enter the word you want to silence. You can include several, just separating one from the other.

If you ever want to unlock that word, you just have to follow the sequence again, click on “Silenced Words” and click on the word you want to unlock.

How to mute words in the Twitter iPhone app

On iPhone, blocking words on Twitter is even easier. All you have to do is press the screen on any word you want to silence. A menu will appear and you can choose ‘Block’.

When you press it, you will access a page where you can choose where you want to block the word, from whom and for how long.

How to mute words on Twitter from your computer

On the computer, if you are on the Twitter website, all you have to do is press the «More» button in the menu in the right column of the screen.

Now go to the sequence «Settings and privacy» / «Privacy and security» / «Silence and block»

In the right column, click on “Silenced Words”. In the upper right corner you can click on the + icon to enter the word or phrase that you want to silence. When you have included all the ones you want, click on «Save».

