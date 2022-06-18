How to mute a user in WhatsApp group calls

WhatsApp is receiving a number of features dedicated to improving group calls.

One of them has to do with a new visual indicator, but the rest solve one of the frequent problems with group calls. We tell you what it is.

WhatsApp allows you to send messages and mute others during group calls

One of the novelties that is added with the last update of WhatsApp will allow you to mute any user who has joined a group call. Yes, you will be able to mute the microphone of one of the participants without having to mute the whole group.

So if any of the participants are too loud or their equipment is not working properly affecting the sound, you can silence them with a simple action. And of course, it will be a practical option to avoid embarrassing situations.

How to mute a user in group calls? It’s simple, you just have to long press on the user’s name from the preview, and you will see a new menu appear. As you can see in the image above, you will have the option “Mute the microphone of…”

One detail to keep in mind is that it is not a function intended for administrators, but rather any user can use it when they are in a group call. And therefore the “muted” user can re-enable the microphone at any time.

On the other hand, if you don’t want to use this option to mute the microphone of one of the participants, since it can seem a bit authoritative, you can choose to use the second novelty: send a message during the call.

Following the same dynamics that we mentioned before, you just have to look for the menu and click on the “Send message to…” option to open the chat with the user and you can suggest that they turn off the microphone.

And the latest addition to this WhatsApp update has to do with a new visual indicator that alerts us when a user joins the call. These new features for group calls are now available in the WhatsApp app on both iOS and Android.