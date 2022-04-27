Tech NewsApps

How to mute a Telegram chat until a specific day and time

By: Brian Adam

The Telegram instant messaging app has recently presented its latest update, 8.7, which is now available for download on both iOS and Android.

Telegram, unlike its competitor WhatsApp, allows its users to choose how long they want to silence a conversation

This update of the second most used instant messaging app in the world, which has 550 million users, includes new features such as the possibility of assigning any sound as a ringtone for notifications. It also allows its users mute one or more chats until a date and time specific.

It is a tool that WhatsApp, its main competitor, lacks. In Meta’s proprietary instant messaging app, when you mute a chat, there are only three options. These allow silence it for eight hours, for a week or foreverbut it does not allow you to choose until what time you want to have a certain conversation on “mute”.

Having the notifications of a conversation silenced means that your mobile will not ring or vibrate when that person writes to you on Telegram.

-Enter the chat you want to mute: Open the Telegram app and enter the chat you want to mute for a period of time. It can be an individual chat, a group or a broadcast channel. Once inside the chat, click on their name, which you will see in a strip at the top of the screen.

-“Mute”: By clicking on the upper strip you will see several chat configuration options, and you must click where it says “Mute” next to a bell icon. This will take you to a new screen with several possibilities, and you will have to click on the one that says “Mute…”

-«Mute until»: In the new menu that you will access, you must click on the box that says “Silence until”. By doing so, you will see that a window opens with a calendar, where you can enter the day and time until you want that chat to be muted.

Previous articleThe price of laptops could go up by the end of the year
Brian Adam
