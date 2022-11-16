How to move a Spotify playlist to another service

One of the possible barriers when changing music streaming platforms is that favorite playlists that have already been created would be lost. The inconvenience of having to redo them from scratch can hinder the move to another music streaming service in which, for example, there are better economic conditions or a catalog more in line with musical tastes.

Tune My Music allows you to transfer up to 500 music tracks to another streaming platform for free

Leaving all that baggage behind can be an obstacle, but fortunately there is a formula for keep these lists and port them to a new platform streaming. To do this, you must have the services of Tune My Music, a web platform that allows you to copy all the songs that are saved in a streaming service to transfer them to another platform.

Tune My Music is free with a limit of up to 500 music tracks. Above that amount, you would have to pay $4.5 per month. Another advantage of the premium format is that it makes it possible to automatic synchronization of two streaming platforms simultaneous. With this, when adding a song on Spotify (for example), it will also be included without user intervention in Apple Music (if you were also subscribed to this other platform).

This is possible thanks to the fact that Tune My Music includes practically all music streaming platforms in its databases. When executing this transfer of songs, the methodology to achieve it is very simple:

-To access to the Tune My Music website.

-Select the source platform.

-Log in with username and password of said platform.

-Authorize access to songs

-Copy the URL address generated by Tune My Music of the list to be downloaded.

-Select the target platform.

-Check the list to transfer.

-Confirm using the “Start moving my music” button.