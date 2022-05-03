How to mirror your mobile screen in your car with Android Auto

More and more car manufacturers are betting on equipping their vehicle fleet with Android Auto. The possibilities offered by Google’s intelligent interface make it a perfect tool for driving safely by not having to take your eyes off the road. In addition, the Mountain View-based giant does not hesitate to update Android Auto to add more functions to get the most out of the most complete software: you can manage Google Maps, change the song, turn on the radio, answer a WhatsApp… All without ever having to take your hands off the wheel. And if you know the best tricks for Android Auto you will be able to squeeze even more of its possibilities. For this reason we want to show you how you can share the screen of the phone so that it broadcasts in your car. At the moment, only for Root users It should be noted that this function is included in Android Auto, but there is a problem: if you want to access the tool to be able to duplicate the screen of your phone, the device must be Rooted. We are talking about unlocking all administrator permissions to have full control over your smartphone. Keep in mind that this process can damage your device if you don’t follow the proper steps, so if you want to root your phone, find a good tutorial and follow all the steps in detail. Once your phone is rooted, all you have to do is download the APK Cast. We are talking about a tool created by an Italian developer specialized in Android Auto and that will allow you to access the hidden functions of the Google car interface. Once you’ve downloaded the AA AIO TWEAKER software, all the hidden features of Android Auto are just a press of a button away, including the ability to mirror your phone’s screen for in-car viewing. In this way, for example, you will be able to open Netflix and put a movie on the car screen. This can be especially useful if, for example, you are going on a trip and are going to take a break at a gas station. Take the opportunity to see a chapter of that series that has you so hooked. It should be remembered that this function, despite being integrated into Android Auto, is still in beta. So there may be stability issues and crashes. But, if you have your phone rooted or you want to try to do it, it is a good way to take even more advantage of the screen of your car with Android Auto. >