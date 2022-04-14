How to migrate from iOS to Android with the new Google app

Going from one Android mobile to another Android mobile is relatively simple, and even more so when the brands themselves have also been offering tools to facilitate the migration safely without losing any relevant data along the way.

But it is still somewhat complicated to go from an iOS mobile to Android, but not from Android to iOS, since Apple has been using a tool called “Move to iOS” for about five years to facilitate the transition to iOS.



Easy migration from iOS to Android is closer

With this situation, from Google they have not wanted to stay still, and since last summer they started working on a tool that facilitate the migration of data from an iOS mobile to an Android mobile.

The publication 9to5Google now reports that Google has launched the Switch to Android application in the Apple App Store as an unlisted application, so it will only be possible to access it through a direct link, which they have been able to obtain.

For now It remains to offer the configuration and restoration process from the Android device itselfwhich is not yet available.

As described, it must be the Android mobile that offers a QR code to be read through the “Switch to Android” application on the iOS mobile to establish the corresponding link between both devices to carry out data migration.

According to the screenshots of the new application, users will be able to migrate “Contacts”, “Calendar Events”, “Photos” and “Videos”each one of them having its own switch in case you do not want to migrate some of these elements, where in the case of photos, in the current step it will be possible to migrate the photos hosted locally on the iOS mobile, being a later step the one that allow to migrate photos and other content from iCloud to Google Drive/Google Photos.

Google will recommend in its application that users disable iMessage, preventing contacts who want to enter a conversation from sending an SMS instead, with the possible cost that this may entail.

It is already a matter of waiting for the migration process to be facilitated from the Android side based on a QR code.

The use of QR codes to establish direct links between mobiles is not something new, since to migrate between Android mobiles, applications such as Phone Clone and the like also start from a QR code for the links that enable data transfers safely.