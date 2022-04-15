How to measure the speed of the Internet connection in macOS

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The latest version of Apple’s MacOS Monterey operating system has its own speed testSpeed ​​Checkwhich can be run from the Terminal thanks to the command NetworkQuality. It is a check that offers, among other data, information on both the upload speed and the download speed.

Apple Shortcuts allow you to execute commands without having to open Terminal

Although there are various applications and web pages capable of carrying out Internet speed tests, it is very convenient to have a tool specific to the operating system, as is the case here. But since to run it you need access command execution in Terminalit is very convenient that macOS has Shortcuts.

As their name suggests, they are simpler ways to execute various commands without having to open the Terminal to type orders of a certain complexity. Of course, it will be necessary to follow this somewhat more complex procedure the first time that this shortcut is defined.

In the specific case of checking the Internet connection, the Twitter Automation April account has shared a Shortcut that allows you to access the SpeedCheck test in just two steps, without having to open the Terminal console and type the commands that activate it .

Shortcuts can run shell commands without having to open Terminal. Inspired by this tweet by @lukeholderhere’s a two action shortcut to test your Mac’s network connection: https://t.co/NDR9aYUc11https://t.co/2aciFrqzdP pic.twitter.com/Vg7OdmIGmG — Automation April (@AutomationApril) April 9, 2022

To do this, it offers a link to iCloud that allows install the Shortcut to SpeedCheck directly on the Apple computer already elaborated (it is recommended to download it from Safari, Apple’s browser), after which it will suffice to add it to the Shortcuts app. From that moment on, all you have to do is press the “Play” button to run it.

Only the first time it is activated, the user will be asked for permissions to execute scripts from the Terminal console. From there, the use of this Shortcut will be as simple as access Shortcuts and run SpeedCheck.

.