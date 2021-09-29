How to measure the degree of emotion in video calls with Artificial Intelligence

Video calls have been an essential part throughout the pandemic, especially in the business sphere, and will continue to be so with the rise of the hybrid work model, which may have mentally saturated more than one member of each company in sometime.

In this regard, comes a new tool that allows to measure the emotions and commitments of each employee in real time during the video call sessions, subsequently generating a series of metrics that will allow organizations to take measures to reduce the pressure that members may be subjected to so that, in this way, they can be more productive in future sessions.



And it is that with the rise of communication through video calls has also come what is called Zoom Fatigue, which is the fatigue of a person constantly seeing themselves on the screen with other members.

To this must be added other factors that can also occur and that will be detrimental to the productivity of each member.

And it is not only about offering the best user experience by the main video calling platforms, despite the fact that they have been improving over time to mitigate productivity problems, seeking greater functionality and lower level of stress, since there are aspects that are in the hands of the companies themselves and of each member that causes that they must be properly analyzed.

The new tool we are talking about is called Read Dashboard, which belongs to the startup Read AI, which has just raised a $ 10 million seed funding round, led by Madrona Venture Group, according to ZDNet, and is currently available in private beta.

Read Dashboard combine artificial intelligence, computer vision and natural language processing capabilities to track each member in real time, monitoring a series of variables after the course of the video calls, so that later it will be able to generate reports according to the established metrics.

In no case, Read Dashboard will be dedicated to making recordings or transcripts, only to report the behavior of members in video call sessions, which will allow organizations to seek the necessary improvements that promote productivity in successive sessions.

Read Dashboard may be of voluntary use and disappear from active sessions if it is invoked to do so.

It will be a matter of whether members can agree to be monitored at sessions and companies obtain the information to enable more effective video calling sessions in the future.