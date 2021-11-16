How to measure the connection speed on your TV using the Netflix app?

Measuring connection speed is something that many people do frequently to determine if they would be able to enjoy content without interruption. This is something very easy to do from the computer, just enter any meter on the web and run the test. However, when we are playing something on TV, it seems that we are forced to do the measurement on the PC or smartphone. Therefore, we will teach you how to measure the connection speed on your TV with the Netflix app.

This option will prevent you from getting out of your seat to do a speed test on the computer. Also, if you want to watch content on Netflix, you can do it all without leaving the app.

Measure connection speed from TV with Netflix

Netflix is ​​a platform that is very friendly with low-speed connections, managing to adapt to bandwidth and transfer rates. However, it should be noted that the service also has minimum requirements in this regard. For example, material in SD quality requires 3Mbps of bandwidth, while to play in HD you need 5Mbps. For their part, those who want to enjoy content in 4K, will need connections that reach 25Mbps.

In this way, if you want to measure the connection speed from the TV where you will play the content, you can use the Netflix app. The process is very simple and will give us the results immediately on the TV screen.

The steps to do the speed test are:

Open the Netflix app on the Smart TV. It also works from apps for Chromecast and similar devices.

Go to “Get help”.

Select the “Network Check” option.

The measurement will begin immediately and the result will be displayed at the bottom. This way you will be able to know the available connection speed without having to depend on the computer or the smartphone.