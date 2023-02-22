How to measure indoor air quality with the new Amazon

The quality of the air we breathe indoors is a very important issue that is often overlooked. Most of us spend most of our time indoors, whether at home, at work, or in other closed places, making us susceptible to air pollutants found in these environments.

Poor indoor air quality can have a significant impact on human health, as pollutants can be inhaled and have effects on the lungs, skin, and other body systems. Common indoor air pollutants include particles, gases, chemical vapors, and microorganisms, and can be produced by a variety of sources, including heating, ventilation, outdoor air pollution, household chemicals, and humidity.

- Advertisement -

Measuring indoor air quality is important because it allows us to identify and quantify the amount of pollutants in the air we breathe. With this information, we can take steps to improve indoor air quality, such as ventilating the space, installing air filters, or removing sources of pollution.

Testing Amazon’s Air Quality Monitor

In the video above I show you my experience with the amazon monitor, including the moment my chicken burned in the oven.

This device, for 79.99 euros, is designed to measure the quality of the air indoors and outdoors, although it is intended for indoors. It provides information on various air pollutants such as carbon monoxide, particulate matter, humidity, and temperature.

This air quality meter is easy to use and comes with an LED that shows the measurement results in real time, with the rest of the details within the Alexa app. It’s a truly portable design, ideal for taking with you anywhere, whether at home, at work, or on a trip.

- Advertisement -

The device comes equipped with a high-precision air quality sensor that measures air pollution levels, and in the app there are tips on how to improve each of the variables that we measure.

In my case, I have it in the living room, with an open kitchen, so every time I do something, the lights turn yellow. Only in one case did they turn red, when I opened the oven and misfortune came to the house.

During the next few weeks I will test it in the 3D printer room, stay tuned!

- Advertisement -

Link: amzn.to/3YZDf1G