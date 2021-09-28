How to manage email addresses with what’s new from Cloudflare

Cloudflare just launched a new service that tries to facilitate the handling of multiple email addresses by forwarding the messages that arrive to the inbox of usual use.

The Internet service platform understands that email addresses are much more than mailboxes where personal or professional messages arrive, also serving as an element of identity for access to multiple platforms on the web, and of course, that both people and companies can use a variety of email addresses for different purposes that they then have to review separately.



Simplifying message handling in multiple directions

And this is where it comes Cloudflare Email Routing, a privacy-by-design service that allows customers to establish rules for receiving and sending email messages, currently arriving in a private beta phase, so those interested may request to be part of a list so that, when the time comes, they allow them access to the service through an invitation.

As defined:

Cloudflare’s email routing service acts as a smart router at the transport layer, handling and modifying the SMTP envelope to deliver the message to its final destination, but keeping the original headers and keeping the body intact.

Under this mechanism, users will not lose the security or antispam protections built into email messages. To use this service, also it will be necessary to have your own domain, which can also be contracted with Cloudflare if none are available, and add the domain to Cloudflare’s DNS in the initial setup stage.

Then they will have to continue indicating the address to create under their own domain and the email address where they want the messages to arrive, carrying out this process as many times as email addresses are desired.

Cloudflare is launching its new service with a focus on efficiency and simplicity “With support for multiple rules and forwarding of messages to any upstream inbox of your choice”, although they promise that new email features will be released soon, taking into account the lack of innovation in recent times to what is and continues to be the star tool of communication on the Internet, despite the arrival of new communication tools.

All the details are available in the official announcement.